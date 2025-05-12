Billy Ray Cyrus breaks silence on rumoured ‘rift’ with daughter Miley

Billy Ray Cyrus has broken his silence on rumours concerning his family relationships.

In recent weeks, speculation has been rife surrounding a rift in the Cyrus family. Fans became even more concerned last week, when it was discovered that Billy’s ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, had unfollowed their daughter, Grammy winner Miley Cyrus, on Instagram.

Now, following Miley’s statement on the matter, Billy Ray has taken the opportunity to address the headlines himself.

Credit: Miley Cyrus / Instagram

Last night, the 63-year-old took to Instagram to share an official statement, writing that he “too rarely comments on rumours… but on this given day… I give you my truth.”

“I'm so proud of Miley and her guts and her courage… her wisdom and strength to bring it when our family needed it most. We are so close to a full healing. We have all been through a lot,” he admitted.

Billy Ray then went on to pen a rare tribute to his ex-wife, Tish. The pair divorced in 2022 after 28 years of marriage. Billy Ray later went on to be married to singer Firerose for a year, and is now dating actress Elizabeth Hurley.

“2) Tish Cyrus was and is the very definition of a strong mother. Trust me I'm the first to admit… being married to me was not easy. I'm very good at making mistakes. A very imperfect man. But thank goodness…somewhere along the line my Mama also taught me ‘life is a series of adjustments.’ Ha ha! Yep,” the Achy Breaky Heart singer added.

Billy Ray’s message comes just a few days after Miley released her own statement on her family ‘rift’. On Saturday, the former Hannah Montana star acknowledged that she chooses to “rarely comment on rumours”.

“My mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us. She’s my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn’t know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me — simple, coincidental, and uninteresting,” Miley explained.

“My dad and I have had our challenges over the years. Now, in my 30s, family is my priority above all else. I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing,” the 32-year-old continued, before writing: “Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family."