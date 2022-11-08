Billie Shepherd opens up about ‘whirlwind’ life before baby arrives

Billie Shepherd’s due date is nearing closer and closer!

Former The Only Way is Essex star Billie Shepherd has opened up about the ‘whirlwind’ the previous few months of her life have been as she prepares for the arrival of her third baby.

When speaking to OK! Billie spoke about her busy life from filming for her ITVBe reality show The Family Diaries, moving home and getting organised for baby number three.

“The last couple of months have been a whirlwind with the move and finishing filming. I’ve never done a move like that so I didn’t know how exhausting it was going to be, especially heavily pregnant. I’m just so grateful we’re in the house now”.

Billie, her husband Greg and their children, eight-year-old Nelly and five-year-old Arthur, moved into their gorgeous new home last month.

She continued, “It’s been a real juggle where I’m working and I’ve got the kids. There have been a lot of emotions, and when you’re pregnant you’re emotional anyway with your hormones.”

As Billie’s due date of December 6 nears closer, she explains that she needs to start taking it easy and resting more, but she’s finding it ‘impossible’.

“It’s hard when you’ve got other children. People say, ‘You need to rest and take time out,’ and I would love to but it’s impossible. There is just so much to do and I can’t”.

“Over the next couple of weekends, I do need to try to wind down a bit. I said to Greg that I would love a lie-in in the new bed in the house. All I’m asking for is a lie-in one Saturday or Sunday morning with tea and biscuits in bed, so I think I’m going to try to get that ticked off the list!”.

Shepherd announced that she was expecting her third baby back in June with a gorgeous family snap on the beach. When making the exciting announcement, the 32-year-old penned, “Baby number 3 we can’t wait to meet you … We are so happy and excited”.