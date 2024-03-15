Billie Shepherd describes daughter Margot’s ‘terrifying’ seizure

Billie Shepherd has revealed her daughter Margot has suffered a seizure.

The former The Only Way is Essex star welcomed her third child, daughter Margot, into the world in December 2022.

Describing the incident as ‘the most terrifying moment of her life’, Billie reflected on her daughter’s seizure in a statement issued on social media and revealed she had to be brought to hospital.

Billie posted a black and white photo of herself with little Margot and her seven-year-old son Arthur to her 2.7M followers.

She captioned the post, “One exhausted mumma. My little darling Margot has had a nasty virus, on Sunday Margot had a febrile seizure, it was the most terrifying moment of my life. It was caused due to a spike in her temperature”.

“I was so scared and didn’t know what to do, we of course called an ambulance and Margot was examined at the hospital”.

The 34-year-old went on to say, “After speaking to numerous doctors since they all said the same thing to me, that they are quite common but not spoken about”.

“So I’m sharing this because it may encourage some of you to research what to do in this situation”.

Billie then shared an NHS link about seizures and added, “Margot is slowly getting better”.

Many fans and famous faces flooded the comments with supportive messages for Billie for speaking out on the scary incident.

Former TOWIE star Kate Ferdinan wrote, “Oh I’m so glad she’s ok! Cree had one a few months ago it was the scariest moment ever. Hope you’re ok, it’s so frightening. Lots of love to you all xxx”.

“Aww sending lots of love thank goodness she’s ok”, penned In The Style founder Adam Frisby.

Former star of The Apprentice Luisa Zissman added, “Oh my gosh!! Terrifying I’m so pleased she’s ok Billie”.

As well as sharing 15-month-old Margot with her husband Greg Shepherd, they are parents to nine-year-old Nelly and seven-year-old Arthur.