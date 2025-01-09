Billie Faiers rushes daughter Margot to hospital with another seizure

Billie Shepherd has shared a new health update on her youngest child, Margot.

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex is a mum to her two-year-old daughter Margot, seven-year-old son Arthur and 10-year-old daughter Nelly.

Last year, Billie revealed two separate incidents in which her youngest Margot experienced a febrile seizure.

Now, almost one year on from her little one’s first seizure, Billie has confirmed that Margot has suffered another one.

Last night, Billie took to her Instagram stories to post a black-and-white photo of older sister Nelly cuddling Margot in bed.

“Yesterday morning our little darling Margot had another febrile seizure,” the 34-year-old announced alongside the image.

“It was again due to a spike in her temperature, it never gets easier to cope with just so scary and awful for your little baby to go through that,” Billie continued.

“Thankfully she is home and on the mend,” The Family Diaries star added.

Credit: Billie Shepherd / Instagram

In March of last year, Billie explained that Margot had experienced a seizure for the first time.

At the time, she detailed on Instagram: ​​“My little darling Margot has had a nasty virus, on Sunday Margot had a febrile seizure, it was the most terrifying moment of my life. It was caused due to a spike in her temperature.”

“I was so scared and didn’t know what to do, we of course called an ambulance and Margot was examined at the hospital,” she continued.

“After speaking to numerous doctors since they all said the same thing to me, that they are quite common but not spoken about,” Billie wrote further, adding: “Margot is slowly getting better.”

Then, in October, Billie confirmed that it had happened again, as she stated on Instagram: “My little darling Margot we ended up in hospital yesterday as Margot had another febrile seizure due to a high temperature.”

Billie later penned: “Really is just so terrifying and upsetting but she is on the mend now."