Billie Faiers left furious after woman smacks her son on Dubai flight

By Tara Mahon

Billie Faiers was in a state of shock after witnessing a woman smack her son, who was three years old at the time, on a flight home from Dubai.

The former TOWIE star was talking to her sister on their Sam & Billie Show podcast, and recalled one of her worst memories on a plane. She admitted her son started throwing a tantrum while on board the flight but she was doing everything she could to calm him down. She did not expect what happened next!

Billie’s son, Arthur, was bouncing around as he sat on his mother’s lap and evidently, kicked the back of the chair in front of him. Here sat an older woman, also with her family. Faiers apologised immediately, “Oh god, I’m so sorry”, and carried on trying to settle the tot.

The next thing she knew the stranger “turned round and she smacked him, she smacked him on his arm”. Billie admits she stood up and saw a red mist in front of her. She shouted at the woman, “Excuse me” and was shaking with anger. “I was going mental”, she recalls, while the other passenger showed no remorse.

The mum-of-two felt all of the eyes on the plane looking at her as she “kicked off”. Luckily, an air stewardess was able to de-escalate the situation, although the star did not receive an apology from the stranger.

Reassuring their listeners that her son thankfully wasn't physically hurt, Billie said, “She didn't hurt him, but she smacked him. I was honestly in such shock – I was furious.”