Billie Eilish shares emotional birthday tribute for brother Finneas

Billie Eilish has honoured her brother with an emotional tribute.

Finneas O'Connell, Billie’s older brother, turned 27 years old on July 30 and the Happier Than Ever singer has penned a belated birthday tribute for him on social media to mark the occasion.

Billie admitted she’s her brother’s ‘biggest fan’ in a heartfelt post along with photos of them together.

Credit: Billie Eilish Instagram

On her Instagram Stories, Eilish shared snaps of her and Finneas to her 119M followers, including an image of them hugging as she wrote, “Birthday post for my brother since I didn’t get to do one the other day. @finneas nothing will ever come close to how much I love you”.

“Nothing else matters in the world. Will love you more than everyone and everything until I die. Best brother in the world”.

“My best friend @finneas happy birthday”, she penned on a picture of them on stage together.

Credit: Billie Eilish Instagram

Billie added, “Will always be your biggest fan”, to an image of the brother-and-sister duo receiving an Oscar for their contribution to the Barbie soundtrack with What Was I Made For?

Finneas and Billie’s latest music collaboration arose when her latest album Hit Me Hard and Soft was released on May 17.

Speaking out about the album, Billie explained, “dude “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” my third album is f***ing out now i don’t even know what to SAAYY… @finneas and i put so much into this album and have never ever ever loved something more”.

Credit: Billie Eilish Instagram

“we hope you enjoy it so much and i’ll see you on the other side EEEEEEEEEEEEEK HMHAS OUT NOW EVERYWHERE LOVE YOU ALL TO DEAAAAATH!!!!”.

Finneas also opened up about working on the record with his sister as he said, “This album is my favorite thing I’ve ever been a part of making and there were so many times during the making of it that I thought we’d never finish it or had no idea what we were doing I lost count”.

“Just goes to show- when you’re in it, you might just have to try to keep swimming- you can only really see the ocean once you’re on the shore-”.