Big Sean shares his big regret about ex-fiancé Naya Rivera

The American rapper, Big Sean, has come out and said that he never would have made the infamous song, I Don’t F*** With You, released in 2015, if he had known that his ex-fiancé, Naya Rivera, would soon face a very tragic death.

The 32-year-old rapper spoke to New York Magazine about his feelings surrounding the alleged diss-track, and how he feels about it in today’s circumstances. “That’s a tough question to answer because I’m still processing a lot of that,” he said.

“I don’t feel comfortable talking about it because I want to respect her. She’s made such an impact on people, and she’s done so many great things in her life and her career that it was hurtful to even have that [song] be associated with her,” Sean relents, as he goes on to explain that the song wasn’t actually about Naya and that he even played it for her, and she liked it.

Sean and Naya had a very public, short-lived yet meaningful relationship, having started dating in 2013. The two became engaged that October, and by the following April in 2014 the couple decided to part ways.

“We had a breakup that was very public, and we were young and we forgave each other and moved on from that. If I would have known something this tragic would have happened, I would have never made the song,” Sean admitted.

Rivera tragically drowned this past July, while swimming with her 4-year-old son, Josey, in Lake Piru, California. It’s believed that Naya was able to save her son from drowning by boosting him back onto the boat, but was sadly unable to save herself.

Big Sean posted a tribute to Naya on his Instagram, following her untimely death, saying, "Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own."

"I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya."