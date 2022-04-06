‘Big moment’: Bindi Irwin shares massive milestone for baby Grace

Bindi Irwin (23), daughter to the late Steve Irwin, has been absolutely loving mum-life, since welcoming the birth of her first child last year.

Now, not long after her baby girl’s first birthday, Bindi has shared the most adorable video of her daughter taking her first steps.

“Big moment,” Bindi captioned the sweet video which she shared with her 4.9M Instagram followers on Tuesday night.

In this lovely clip, Bindi’s tiny tot is toddling around outside, walking towards her dad Chandler Powell (25), who’s filming the milestone, complimenting her saying, “good walking!”

Of course it wasn’t long before fans flocked to the comment section to gush over little Grace, as the Instagram account for Australia Zoo — which is run by the Irwin family — wrote, “Learning to walk in the #AustraliaZoo gardens. The cutest. We’re so proud of you Grace Warrior!”

“Absolutely precious!” the wildlife warriors worldwide Instagram account excitedly commented.

“Look at all that dark hair [heart emoji] such an angel. Can’t wait for that cheeky girl to be running around,” model and actress Ellie Gonsalves sweetly wrote.

Credit: instagram.com/bindisueirwin

Two weeks ago on March 24 the Irwin and Powell family celebrated Grace’s first birthday by throwing a gorgeous garden party in the wildlife conservation facility. They decided to keep the occasion low-key with just their own immediate family present, along with a few animals roaming around of course!

“Happy Birthday to my graceful warrior,” Bindi proudly wrote in a lovely tribute post shared at the time. “One year of watching your beautiful heart bloom into the most extraordinary person.”

“Grace, you have been an old soul from the very beginning. It is the greatest blessing to be your mama. I love you eternally, unconditionally and infinitely,” Bindi added.