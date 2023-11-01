Big Brother’s Kerry opens up about her time in the house

Big Brother housemate Kerry has opened up about her time in the house.

The NHS manager was evicted during last night’s Halloween-themed show after facing the public vote.

Now that she’s left the Big Brother house, Kerry has reflected on her experience, describing it as ‘out of this world’.

While chatting on the official Big Brother Instagram account, Kerry admitted, “My Big Brother experience for me has just been, honestly, out of this world”.

“I was secretly hoping that I would go. I was tired, I was so tired. I hadn’t been sleeping for a little while but I was never going to quit, never”.

Revealing what her most memorable moment was from her time in the house, Kerry explained, “My biggest memory, my take home that I will never forget, is sitting in the iconic Big Brother chair. It really did feel like a diary. I’m going to miss The Diary Room a lot”.

She went on to say, “I like everyone in the Big Brother house- some more than others. I’ll never forget launch night. One person come up to me really, really soon in launch night and it was Hallie”.

“She actually said, ‘Hey, Mama’, and I was like, ‘What?’ She was like, ‘You actually remind me of my mum’, and our relationship just took off from there”.

Sharing whether or not her experience would change her in the outside world, Kerry admitted, “I’m so anally obsessed with just being in control, and Big Brother has taught me that I don’t need to be that person, or quite as much as that person”.

Kerry then told the public who she would like to see in the final of the reality show as she said, “My dream final two… I want Olivia to be there and I want Jordan to be there”.

Many fans of the manager headed to the comments to share how they felt about Kerry being evicted.

One commenter wrote, “Well done Kerry one of my faves this year, gutted you went!”.

“Kerry should not have gone. I loved her”, penned a second fan.

Another added, “I liked Kerry. Didn't understand all the hate for her. She was bit dramatic at times but It was just her being her and it was funny to watch”.