Big Brother fans shocked as two favourites face eviction

Big Brother viewers were left shocked after last night’s episode revealed two fan-favourite housemates have been put up for eviction.

The news was announced live on air during Big Brother: Late & Live.

It was confirmed that Farida and Kerry are the first two housemates to face eviction on this year’s series.

As they now face the public vote through the Big Brother app, one of the two women will be voted off the show live during Friday’s episode.

Their fellow housemate Olivia originally faced eviction earlier this week, but after passing a secret mission, set by Big Brother, she won immunity.

The secret mission involved Olivia having to convince the rest of the house that she wasn’t the least entertaining of the group.

Before Farida and Kerry were put up for eviction, the pair could be seen clashing when Farida spoke about her make-up videos on social media to the NHS manager who seemed surprised that people tuned in to watch the tutorials.

“To watch you?”, Kerry asked after Farida spoke about her thousands of online viewers and followers.

As first seen on Big Brother: Late & Live, the two Housemates facing the first Eviction are… #BBUK pic.twitter.com/aRNClBnqRi — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 12, 2023

After the news that 50-year-old Farida and 40-year-old Kerry would be facing the public vote, fans of the show rushed to the comments to share their reaction at the decision, with many revealing how gutted they were that two of their favourites were up for eviction.

One fan wrote, “Ahhh man this is a disappointing result but not surprising”.

“Devo’d these two are up for eviction. They’re both brilliant housemates!”, penned a second viewer.

A third fan questioned, “So we're just sending the entertainment out the door already?”.

“I didn't wanna believe that they would put two iconic housemates Farida and Kerry up for eviction on FIRST WEEK”, added another commenter.

Big Brother airs tonight on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm, where we’ll see either Farida or Kerry get voted off the show.