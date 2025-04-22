Big Brother fans heartbroken as Jordan Sangha & Henry Southan split

Jordan Sangha and Henry Southan’s romance has come to an end.

The reality stars have announced that they are no longer together, after dating for over a year.

Jordan and Henry had been in a relationship since November 2023, when they first met and developed feelings for each other during their stint on ITV’s Big Brother. They subsequently made their romance official one week after the series wrapped.

The pair’s split comes less than two weeks after they made a joint appearance on Celebrity Big Brother: Late and Live to give their thoughts on the current series.

Jordan and Henry individually took to social media earlier today to confirm the sad news of their breakup.

On his Instagram account, Jordan chose to upload a black-and-white statement to address the matter.

“After many happy times, memories and precious experiences, Henry and I have parted ways,” he penned.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported us. We will always remain close friends. Cheers x,” the 27-year-old added.

Meanwhile, on his Instagram stories, Henry chose to pen a similar statement to his followers.

“After a lot of thought, Jordan and I have decided to go our separate ways. It's incredibly sad, and we're both hurting, but we know it's the right step,” he explained.

“We're so grateful for the love and support you've shown us – thank you. Please give us some space as we figure things out privately,” the 26-year-old continued.

Following their heartbreaking news, many fans of the former couple have since been taking to Jordan’s comments section to express their devastation.

“My heart breaks, Thank you for sharing so much with us. We will still love you both. Jenry will live on as friends x,” one follower responded.

“I'm so so sorry boys sending you both so much love,” another replied.

“Sorry to hear this about you and Henry. Sending you both lots of love xx,” a third fan commented.