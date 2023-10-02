Beyoncé announces Renaissance world tour concert film

Calling all Beyoncé fans!

Queen Bey herself has announced the Renaissance world tour will be heading to cinemas.

After the incredible tour drew to a close in Kansas City, Missouri, Beyoncé confirmed the wonderful news that any fans who missed out on the opportunity to see the concert in person, will be able to see it on the big screens.

The Single Ladies singer released the trailer for the concert film titled Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé earlier today and revealed what viewers can expect to see.

The movie's synopsis reveals, “RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri”.

“It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft”.

“Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans”.

During the two-minute long trailer, Beyoncé can be seen with her children, 11-year-old Blue Ivy and six-year-old twins Sir and Rumi, as she prepares to to head on stage as

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free”, the Heated hitmaker reveals as more footage of fans enjoying the concert appear on-screen.

With clips of Beyoncé on the road and rehearsing included next, she adds, “The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no-one is judged”.

More videos from the 42-year-old performing on stage during the tour are in the snippet while she admits, “I feel liberated. I have transitioned into a new animal”.

The trailer closes by revealing the concert film will land in cinemas on December 1.

The Renaissance World Tour features many iconic performances from the singer including Cuff It, Alien Superstar and Crazy in Love, as well as Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy taking to the stage to perform My Power and Black Parade, where she has a fantastic dance number.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé comes shortly after Taylor Swift announced The Era’s Tour concert film. Beyoncé’s movie has only been announced in American cinemas so far, as did Swift’s movie to begin with, but we’re sure she’ll follow in Taylor’s footsteps and release European movie dates soon.

Watch the trailer below: