Bestever Baileys & Malteser cheesecake recipe

Today we’re making Baileys & Malteser Cheesecake! It’s a special weekend in our house so we are making this delicious cheesecake – you can leave the Bailey’s out if you want to share it with the kids (just replace it with 100ml extra cream). Save it now to make another day.

Ingredients:

200g digestive biscuits

100g butter (melted)

250ml double cream

2 boxes Maltesers (120g)

5 sheets leaf gelatine

275g icing sugar

500g full-fat cream cheese

100ml Baileys

Extra cream for decorating

100g melted milk chocolate

Method:

Using a food processor, crush the biscuits with half of a box of Maltesers and mix with melted butter. Press it firmly into the base of a 20cm spring-form tin and chill for 30 minutes.

In a small bowl soak the gelatine in enough cold water to cover for 5-10 minutes.

In a large bowl gently beat the cream cheese, Baileys and icing sugar until smooth.

Remove gelatine from the water, give it a little squeeze to remove excess water. Put the gelatine in a small bowl then add 3 tablespoons of boiling water making sure the gelatine dissolves completely.

Little by little add the gelatine to the cream cheese, mixing well with each addition to avoid the gelatine going lumpy.

Whip the double cream and gently fold it into the cream cheese.

Take the second half of the box of Maltesers and break the into small pieces.

Pour half of the cheesecake mix into the tin, top with the broken Maltesers and then cover with the remaining cheesecake. Chill overnight.

Decorate:

Before serving top with your second box of Maltesers.

Recipe and photos by Bake,PlaySmile.com