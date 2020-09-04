Best dad! Marvin Humes does the sweetest thing for his little girl

We’re absolutely swooning! The This Morning presenter, Rochelle Humes posted a series of clips to her Instagram stories, showing just how sweet her husband is to his little girls.

Apparently the JLS star, Marvin Humes, is away for a few days for work, and is missing his daughters, seven-year-old Alaia and three-year-old Valentina. In order to make this separation not as hard on them, Marvin recorded a series of videos of himself reading a bedtime story, followed by their classic bedtime ritual of high fives, rock, paper, scissors games and pinky promises for his daughters to enjoy before they go to sleep.

A heavily pregnant Rochelle was overcome with emotion when she saw that her three-year-old, Valentina, thought her daddy was talking to her live, through her iPad, instead of being a pre-recorded video, as she answered and talked back to him throughout the clips.

Her captions read, “This actually breaks my heart, Marv away for a few days working and he has left Valle a story for each night on her iPad…”

“She actually keeps answering him…” followed by a broken heart emoji.

The emotional rollercoaster doesn’t end there though. Rochelle posted a photo of herself crying in a car outside the school gates this morning, after dropping off her eldest daughter for her first day back at school. “A lot of change for us at the minute as a family – new house, new area but, the most change for my Alaia starting a brand new school after lockdown,” she wrote.

“I’m so proud of how brave she is and so ready for a new adventure, so odd for me not being able to go in and make sure she’s okay but I guess that’s the new ‘normal’ for you.”

Source:instagram.com/rochellehumes

She went on to explain, “I held it together and as soon as the door shut I lost it. Being a parent is never easy…please tell me it’s not just me?’ She’s totally fine by the way and SO excited. I think I got more upset because Marv is away too…”

Marvin and Rochelle are expecting their third child and first son in just a few short weeks.