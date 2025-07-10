Benny Blanco explains delay in starting wedding plans with Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco has revealed the reason why he has not yet started his wedding plans with his fiancée, Selena Gomez.

Music producer Benny got engaged to singer and actress Selena Gomez in December of last year, after over a year of dating.

Now, several months into their engagement, Benny has explained why the happy couple have yet to start planning their nuptials.

In an interview on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast, the 37-year-old was asked if they have any plans for their wedding so far.

“Not yet, that’s why we both need to chill. We’ve both been working so much. We got engaged and then we were filming music videos for our album, then it’s holidays, then right after the holidays we had to start all the promo for our stuff, do that,” Benny detailed.

“Then she left to film her show Only Murders [in the Building] and then I met her then we hung out for a week and then right after that it’s promo and then I’m writing another book, and then she came back for one day here and then it was my birthday and you know,” Benny reflected.

“We’d been working on so many things that we hadn’t even had time to get into it but we’re so excited,” he gushed further.

Benny then went on to confirm that the couple are hoping to begin their wedding plans soon, as he hinted: “I think this summer we’re going to sit down and be like, ‘Okay, what are we doing?’’

When asked about the kind of wedding that he is hoping to have with Selena, he added: “I think it will be chill.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone in March, Benny opened up more about his engagement to Selena.

“It feels like we got engaged yesterday, but also feels like we got engaged 20 years ago. I’ve known her since she was 18, and so it’s like we got all that stuff out of the way. By the time we’re dating, it’s like, whoa. My biggest regret is that we didn’t get to do this earlier, like we waited this long to be together. But I know it was perfect and it was right,” he praised.