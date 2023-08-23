Ben Foden’s young daughter taken to hospital after scary accident

Ben Foden recently had a worrying trip to the hospital with his daughter.

Three-year-old Farrah, who rugby player Ben shares with his wife Jackie, was enjoying a day out yesterday with her family at a parkour gym in Brooklyn.

Unfortunately, Jackie later took to Instagram to share that their fun-filled day out during the summer holidays did not go as planned.

The 37-year-old mum posted a snap of little Farrah lying on a hospital bed, as dad Ben held her hand and watched over her protectively.

In a later photo, Farrah could be seen with a pink cast wrapped up as far as her right knee.

Following worried messages from her social media followers, Jackie subsequently took to her Instagram stories and explained how Farrah ended up getting a cast.

“Farrah was jumping into the foam pit at Ferox (which is a parkour gymnasium down the block) off those gymnastics jumping platforms,” the American businesswoman penned.

Jackie then went on to detail how foam blocks from the pit had been removed without her knowledge, which meant that Farrah’s landing was not a soft one.

“She jumped in and her foot hit the floor inside the pit, which insanely wasn't padded,” she continued.

Jackie wrapped up her message by explaining her daughter’s diagnosis.

“So in Farrah's case, it's a hairline fracture in the front of her foot, but because babies slip out of their casts so easily they have to have cast up to the thigh,” she revealed.

“She can't walk or do anything for the next 4-6 weeks, which is unfathomable even to think about for a toddler. So yah, pray for us,” she concluded worryingly.

Jackie and Ben tied the knot after two weeks of dating in August 2019. The couple’s ceremony was held one year after Ben’s marriage to The Saturdays singer Una Healy came to an end.

Ben shares two children – Aoife Belle (10) and Tadgh (7) – with ex-wife Una, and he welcomed daughter Farrah into the world with Jackie in May 2020.