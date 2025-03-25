Ben Affleck speaks out for the first time about Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck has broken his silence on his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

20 years after they first got engaged, the Gone Girl actor and the Hustlers actress rekindled their romance and tied the knot in August 2022. However, two years later in August 2024, Jennifer filed for divorce and their marriage came to an end.

Now, for the first time since his split from the hit singer, Ben has chosen to speak out on the matter.

In an interview with GQ, the 52-year-old was quizzed about Jennifer’s 2024 documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which many viewers speculated that Ben ‘reluctantly’ took part in.

“Part of it was, ‘Okay, if I’m going to participate in this, I want to try to do it in an honest way and in a way that’s interesting.’ Because I thought it was an interesting examination,” he began, noting his “temperament” as being “a little bit more reserved and private than hers.”

Describing his mindset at the time, Ben continued: “I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that. […] I think it’s important to say that wasn’t the cause of some major fracture. It’s not like you can watch that documentary and go, ‘Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had.’”

Later, the Good Will Hunting star described Jennifer as being “somebody I have a lot of respect for.”

“I get wanting to divine or explore the kind of differences in perspective that we have in terms of how a person feels comfortable approaching the line between public and private life. But I really hope that whatever you use doesn’t suggest that I have any negativity or judgment or anything regarding that,” he insisted.

“I have nothing but respect. I guess there’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something. But honestly, like I said, the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting,” Ben admitted, adding: “There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue.”