Bellamianta launches fab 8-piece luxury tanning gift set

Whether it be to unleash your inner bronzed bombshell, or to give the gift of a glistening glow, it’s time to stock up on your favourite tanning treats this Christmas! “The Master” by Bellamianta Luxury Tanning is sure to be the go-to gift for all tan lovers ahead of the festive party season.

This luxuriously curated 8-piece collection is exclusive to Boots Ireland both in store and online as one of their coveted Local Irish Gifts. “The Master” includes 3 of brand’s latest releases with the Salicylic Foaming Tan Eraser & Primer, the Revitalising Hyaluronic Face Mask, and Baby Kabuki Brush, as well as a first look at the brand-new Fragrance-Free Face Tanning Water, exclusively available as part of “The Master” gift set.

For a limited time only, The Master 8 Piece Tanning Set will be on promotion in Boots Ireland and Boots.ie for €54.99/£49 (Value €130/£100).

The Master – 8 Piece Luxury Tanning Gift Set Includes:

Salicylic Foaming Tan Eraser & Primer NEW

Create a smooth, silky base for a flawless tan with this gentle yet effective exfoliator, specially formulated with naturally derived ingredients to buff away dead skin cells, revealing soft, glowing skin that is perfectly prepared for an even tan. Including Salicylic Acid to clarify the skin, Lactic Acid and Gluconolactone to gently exfoliate and moisturise the skin. Sugarcane, Bilberry, Orange, Lemon & Sugar Maple Extracts promote smoother and brighter skin. Rich in antioxidants, this also work to keep skin safe from environmental factors that may cause damage, stress and irritation, with added Blue Light protection.

Revitalising Hyaluronic Face Mask NEW

Transform your complexion with Bellamianta's Revitalising Hyaluronic Face Mask, a revolutionary skin care must have that leaves you with glowing, gorgeous skin! Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate and plump the skin, Niacinamide to visibly improve enlarged pores and uneven skin tone and Papaya Extract to brighten the skin for that fresh glow.

Tanning Mousse in Dark

The brands cult tanning essential, the Tanning Mousse, is a firm favourite of the tanning elite. With a signature guide colour combined with the 60-second fast dry system, your tan is ready to wear and will develop into a light tan after 2hrs, medium tan after 3hrs and a dark tan after 4hrs+ with no transfer onto clothes. The ultra-smart hydration system ensures that while the tan dries, the light formula is working to hydrate the skin, ensuring an even wear off without the dreaded snakeskin effect.

Fragrance Free Face Tanning Water Medium EXCLUSIVE

Bellamianta’s Fragrance Free Tanning Water is guaranteed to give you the ultimate sunkissed glow whilst hydrating, nourishing, and protecting your skin. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide and vitamin E, this lightweight mist will help to hydrate, plump, and refresh the skin whilst creating a beautifully bronzed glow in 2-4 hours.

Illuminating Bronzing Powder

This golden flecked, finely milled powder adds subtle coverage to the skin, while the light-reflecting particles leave you with a diffused radiance that is perfect for every occasion. The lightweight and ultra-fine pigments enhance the skin’s natural undertones for a truly unique skin-perfecting finish. A quick swirl with a brush encapsulates the light-diffusing particles to give the perfect colour pay-off both on its own or combined with your favourite Bellamianta Tan.

Baby Kabuki Brush NEW

A smaller version of the beauty bag must have Luxury Kabuki Bronzing Brush, perfect for use on both the face and body. Densely bristled with a metal handle and soft, synthetic bristles that are gentle against skin to give an even application. Paired with Bellamianta Illuminating Bronzing Powder or Fragrance-Free Tanning Water, this brush makes it easy to buff product onto the skin for a buildable finish.

Luxury Exfoliating Mitt

An essential for tanning preparation ensuring you have a clean canvas ahead of your next Bellamianta Luxury Tanning application, now available with a shower loop.

Luxury Velvet Tanning Mitt

The must-have tanning tool for a seamless, even application each time.

Bellamianta’s “The Master” Gift Set RRP €130/£100, is available for more than half price at €54.99/£49 from Boots stores across the country and Boots Online via www.boots.ie and www.boots.com