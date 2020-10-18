Bellamianta launch trio of tanning brushes for flawless tan

Bellamianta have introduced a new era of tanning application as they launch a trio of brushes, designed to be used with their award-winning range of self tan and finishing products.

The Flat Body Brush, Luxurious Face Tanning Brush and Precision Body Brush are each uniquely designed to work with the brand’s vast range of products to create a naturally flawless, sculpted and long-lasting finish to your tan.

Flat Body Brush €27.99

Crafted to create a deliciously flawless glow, the new Flat Body Brush is an ultra-soft, densely bristled tool with a curved metal handle, to ensure optimum comfort. The synthetic bristles are gentle on the skin and provide the perfect amount of pressure to lightly buff your desired product into a diffused glow across the skin. Ideally paired with any of the Bellamianta Luxury Tanning’s array of self-tanning products or their award-winning Bronzing Powder, to expertly apply all over the body with complete control, resulting in a contoured glow.

Luxurious Face Tanning Brush €23.99

The soft, densely bristled Luxurious Face Tanning Brush is the perfect tool to masterfully create a naturally flawless finish on the face and neck, blending seamlessly into the rest of your body tan. The new Face Tanning Brush naturally compliments any of the Bellamianta Luxury Tanning’s liquid and mousse self-tanning products, all of which are safe for both the face and body, or their award-winning Bronzing Power.

Precision Body Brush €25

Velvety soft, and densely bristled, this curved brush is designed to expertly apply and seamlessly buff in liquid tan and highlighters onto the skin, resulting in a perfect finish each and every time. Lightly buff in liquid products onto the face, shoulders, collarbone, arms and legs for a naturally diffused radiance.

The New Bellamianta Luxury Tanning Brushes are available to purchase via www.bellamianta.com and stockists nationwide.

All three brushes are also available in an exclusive bundle on www.bellamianta.com paired with the original Bellamianta Luxury Tanning Kabuki Bronzing Brush, Makeup Bag and gift box, all in the brands new Rose Gold Hue for €85.