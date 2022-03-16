Bella Hadid showered with support for admitting to getting a nose job

By Tara Mahon

Model Bella Hadid has opened up about having plastic surgery when she was younger, revealing she had a nose job at the age of 14.

The 25-year-old told Vogue magazine that she was always compared to her older sister, Gigi. “I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi”.

Bella now regrets making that decision to go under the knife at such a young age. “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it”. Hadid’s mother is Dutch and father is Palestinian.

Fans of the model took to Twitter to applaud her for sharing her plastic surgery history. One wrote “#BellaHadid admitting her nose job is a good thing remember NO ONE IS PERFECT”, while another added, “I have a lot of respect now for Bella Hadid finally admitting to getting a nose job. I wish more celebrities would do the same and just be honest”.

Previously, she had denied rumours of having any alterations made to her face. Fans believed she had an eye lift, lip filler and her jaw shaved down, but she says that she has had none of this work done.

i have a lot of respect now for bella hadid finally admitting to getting a nose job. i wish more celebrities would do the same and just be honest — JENNY 4*townie (@jennifervarz) March 16, 2022

“I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, it’s just not for me”. As for getting her eyes lifted, she says, “It’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book”.

Meanwhile, Bella’s mother, Yolanda, has faced backlash for allowing her 14-year-old to get the procedure carried out in the first place. One Bella fan tweeted, “What is wrong with Yolanda? She was a CHILD put under a surgery for cosmetic purposes when her features weren’t even done growing”.

What do you think? Is there ever a right age to get plastic surgery? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.