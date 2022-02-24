Belfast’s Caitríona Balfe asks fans for ‘understanding as a new mom’

Belfast star Caitríona Balfe is adapting to mum-life, after welcoming the birth of her first child with husband Tony McGill last year.

Now the Irish actress is currently promoting the upcoming series of her hugely popular romantic drama, Outlander. However, it would seem many of her so-called ‘fans’ were a bit put out by the fact that Caitríona is appearing at these promotional events virtually rather than in person.

Replying to a tweet which explained that the 42-year-old mum would be attending the event virtually, unlike her fellow co-stars, Caitríona said, “To all those saying it’s shameful I’m not there in person, I understand you’re disappointed but I also ask for some understanding as a new mom.”

“I’m trying to do the best I can and not being able to fly across the world like I used to is a change but we are adapting….”

Mums of any kind never get enough credit, and it feels like working mums in particular are always fighting a losing battle.

As one follower so aptly replied, “We expect women to work like they don’t have children, and raise children as if they don’t work. Shout out to all the working moms who feel like they are being measured by impossible standards. I see you. Xoxo.”

Scottish radio DJ and television presenter Edith Bowman also reassured the Outlander star, commenting, “You are amazing. An inspiring woman and mum xxxxx”

Meanwhile, The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil wrote, “It is f**king wild you have to say this.”

Caitríona announced the arrival of her first child — a bouncing baby boy — last August, sharing a gorgeous black and white photo of her little lad’s hand tightly clutching onto one of his mum’s fingers.

“I’ve been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human,” the Irish actress announced in the caption.

“We are so grateful for this little soul ….that he chose us as his parents. I’m in awe of him already and can’t help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he’ll do on the big adventure of his life.”