Belfast ferry held overnight after 6 crew members test positive

It has just been reported that six crew members travelling on a ferry from Merseyside to Belfast yesterday have tested positive for Covid-19, resulting in over 300 passengers being held on the ferry overnight.

The Stena Line ferry which was due to arrive at its destination on Wednesday morning, was held at Birkenhead overnight on Tuesday, with 322 passengers and 53 staff members on board.

“Stena Line can confirm that six members of the crew of the Stena Edda have tested positive for Covid-19 last night,” a spokesperson for the ferry operator confirmed.

“In line with our safety protocols we alerted the Port Health Authorities, who advised us to hold the vessel in Birkenhead as a precaution.”

“The six crew members who tested positive for Covid-19 are being cared for and are doing well, with only mild symptoms,” the spokesperson explained, adding, “15 close contacts have been identified and are self-isolating.”

“Stena Line is liaising closely with public health authorities on this matter who have advised us that we should disembark the vessel in Birkenhead.”

“The welfare of our passengers and crew is paramount at this time. The passengers are being catered for and we will assist them with alternative travel arrangements,” they concluded.

More news to follow.