Beginner’s guide on how to start a running routine

Starting to get into a running routine can be an exciting and challenging habit to take up.

With running clubs seemingly popping up everywhere recently, many of us want to throw on a pair of trainers and get straight into doing a 5K.

Since most of us only associate running with sports day races in school or trying to catch the bus so you’re not late to work (again!), we may feel unprepared to run outdoors.

If you’re looking for some top tips to make sure you don’t set yourself up for failure, check out our running beginner’s guide below!

Stretch

Make sure you warm up by stretching properly before you start running. Even if you’ve tried running before and haven’t felt the need to stretch, long term it’s better to ensure your limbs are ready to move to prevent injury. Cooling down after a run is also super important. There are plenty of warm-up videos on YouTube and TikTok that show you how to stretch out your body before a run.

Shoes

We’re not saying you have to invest in a really expensive pair of running shoes, but make sure the ones you do wear fit you properly. A good cushioned pair of runners is a great place to start. If you wear the incorrect shoes, you could cause injury to yourself, like shin splints, joint pain or muscle fatigue.

Hydration

Always make sure you’re hydrated when going for a run. Drink enough water before, during and after your run to replenish fluids you lose when you sweat. If your body isn’t hydrated, you’re more likely to feel weak and fatigued, meaning you won’t feel capable of running as long as you potentially could.

Start slowly

There’s no point in aiming to run a 5K in 15 minutes on your very first run. Setting unrealistic goals can not only deter you from keeping up this habit, but can cause injury if you push yourself too hard in the beginning. When starting your running journey, aim to walk for 2 minutes, run for 1 minute and repeat. Following an online challenge like the Couch to 5K plan is a great way to build up your running confidence and capability.

Watch your breath

Breathing is super important when running. Make sure you are taking deep breaths through your nose and out through your mouth to help your body take in enough oxygen. Short, sharp breaths will leave you gasping for air and needing to stop more frequently during your runs.