Beauty fans will love this amazing alternative to an Easter egg

When we think of Easter eggs, we usually tend to consider them as being chocolatey, delicious goodness. However, did you know that not all Easter eggs are chocolate-made?

That’s right! Many of our favourite brands have been experimenting in recent years with different kinds of Easter eggs, and one of our favourite categories for this alternative is beauty.

Just like their iconic advent calendars at Christmas, L’Occitane have now gotten into the Easter spirit and have devised an incredible alternative to a chocolate Easter egg. These magical metal eggs are guaranteed to make beauty and skincare lovers go wild, as they contain some of the brand’s most popular products – and at a great price, too!

So, this year, if you or someone you love is looking to kick back on chocolate consumption but you still want the excitement of an egg, then why not go for one of these beauties? Check out L’Occitane’s selection of exquisite Easter eggs below:

L’Occitane Almond Easter Egg (RRP €20.50)

The Almond range is one of L’Occitane’s most popular collections, and now it’s available as the perfect gift for Easter! This gorgeous mint-coloured egg contains three miniature products from the Almond range. The Almond Shower Oil luxuriously moisturises and enriches your skin, the Almond Delicious Soap gently scrubs away dead skin cells, and the Almond Delicious Hand Cream helps to moisturise any dry areas. Available to purchase here.

L’Occitane Cherry Blossom Easter Egg (RRP €20.50)

Bounce into the spring season with this beautiful cherry blossom scent! This lovely coral egg includes three adorable mini products that your skin will love. The Cherry Blossom Shower Gel will help you to feel refreshed with each use, the Cherry Blossom Body Lotion will give your skin some well-deserved moisture, and the Cherry Blossom Hand Cream will keep your hands feeling soft and smooth as the weather begins to change. Available to buy here.

L’Occitane Assorted Egg Box (RRP €35)

If there is someone in your life that can never get enough hand cream, then this gift set would be the perfect Easter treat for them! This collection includes four mini steel Easter eggs, all of which contain a pairing of some of L’Occitane’s best hand creams. Whether it be Almond, Shea Butter, Verbena or Cherry Blossom, these miniature hand creams will delight with both their delicious scents and their soothing properties. Available to purchase here.