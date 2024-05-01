Beauty fans spot new M&S version of cult €48 Sol de Janeiro cream for just €11

M&S Beauty is excited to announce the launch of its new own-brand range Burst Bodycare, a high in naturality body care range, made with up to 98% natural ingredients. The body butters are the highlight of the range in eight fragrances and are clinically proven to provide 96 hours of moisturisation. The range also includes a body scrub, shower gel, hand wash, and hand lotion in five punchy fragrances: Shea, Orange, Mango, Melon and Cherry.

Now, eagle-eyed shoppers have found a high-street supermarket own-brand version that costs less than a quarter of the price of the 240ml cream, for 200ml of product. Those browsing the beauty section of M&S may have stumbled across their new body care products, which are similar to those of the Brazillian cult beauty brand. The Mango Body Butter from the new Burst Bodycare range claims to leave your skin hydrated for 96 hours. In orange packaging, the 'intensive body butter' makes a good, cheaper alternative to the more expensive €48 Bum Bum cream.

The M&S website reads that it's, 'thoughtfully formulated with mango butter for a rich, luxurious texture' and will help your skin feel 'soft, supple and moisturised'. And the best part is, the cream costs just €11 for 200ml – but this new range is expected to fly off the shelves once social media discovers it.

These mood-boosting formulas featuring Shea, are created with fruit extracts which are kind to the skin, customers can elevate and invigorate their daily routine with a tropical burst of goodness. The range is dermatologically tested, cleansing, and clinically tested.

The full line up for each range is as follows:

Shower Gel (500ml) – €10

Hand Wash (250ml) – €6.75

Hand Lotion (250ml) – €6.75

Body Scrub (200ml) – €11

Body Butter (200ml) – €11

SHEA – fragrance notes of Vanilla, Tonka, Amber, Musk

ORANGE – fragrance notes of Orange, Mandarin, Citrus Accords

MELON – fragrance notes of Melon, Berries, Floral Accord, Amber & Vanilla

CHERRY – fragrance notes of Fresh Red Fruits, Tropical Cherry, Cashmere Musk

MANGO – fragrance notes of Mango, Nectarine, Guava, Papaya & Musk

The Burst Bodycare range is available in M&S stores and online now!