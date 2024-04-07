Be a trendsetter: name Fleetwood’s next paint colour & set trends

Fleetwood, a leading Irish provider of high-quality paint and paint accessories, has launched a new ‘Trend Setters’ campaign, spearheaded by four well-known Irish interior designers. The new campaign empowers the public to shape the future of Irish interior design by voting for a new paint colour to be added to Fleetwood's permanent range, along with the opportunity to christen the hue with a unique name.

After months of research working with Fleetwood’s colour team, four esteemed Irish interior designers, Alison Dunne, Sinead Cassidy, Aodhain Scallan and Patricia Wakely have been revealed as part of the campaign, each advocating for their chosen colour to win. With prizes of colour consultations, vouchers and free paint to be won, Fleetwood is inviting individuals from across Ireland to choose the next must-have paint colour and submit their suggestions for its name, where the overall winner will receive an exclusive consultation with the winning colour designer.

Interior Designer Patricia Wakely

Derek Byrne, Marketing Manager at Fleetwood, said: “At Fleetwood, we are so passionate about colour. We are incredibly excited to finally launch our 'Trend Setters' campaign and invite the public to play an active role in setting a trend and shaping the future of Fleetwood's paint range. By giving our customers the opportunity to select both the colour and its name, we're opening the door for creativity and individual expression which will reflect the diverse tastes and preferences of Irish homeowners and interior-enthusiasts.”

Interior Designer Alison Dunne

This comes as Fleetwood conducted a survey via Opinions.ie which found that over 8 in 10 (81%) would consider repainting a room in their home if they thought it would improve their mood. With Trend Setters, a member of the public has the opportunity to re-paint a room in their home with the new colour by Fleetwood that they selected and named.

Interior Designer Sinead Cassidy

The winning colour and its accompanying name will be revealed at the prestigious Ideal Home Show on the 26th April at the RDS. The winner will receive an in-home colour consultation with the winning designer, with runners up to receive interior design consultation slots, in-store vouchers and free paint.

Interior Designer Aodhain Scallan

To vote and submit a name for Trend Setters, click here, or alternatively, visit www.fleetwood.ie or Fleetwood’s social media channels @FleetwoodPaints for more information.