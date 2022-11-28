Be a gifting wizard with these stunning sets from Clarins

Now that the festive season is finally upon us, we’re always on the hunt for the perfect gift to surprise our nearest and dearest with on Christmas Day.

Sometimes, it can be difficult to find that special gift amongst the endless waves of incredible gifts on offer. However, this year, Clarins has got us sorted!

The cosmetics brand has recently released an incredible collection of gift sets, and all of them are filled with some of their most beloved, must-have products. Each gift set is carefully tailored to a specific need – whether it be beauty, anti-ageing, eye care or fragrance, there is something in this range for everyone!

Check out our top picks from our range below, and treat either yourself or a loved one to something wonderful this Christmas:

Make Up Heroes Holiday Set (RRP €28)

One for the makeup lovers! This gift set includes four of Clarins’ most popular ‘makeup hero products’ which are guaranteed to put a pep in your step each day. The Lip Comfort Oil will crack down (pun intended) on cracked lips, keeping them luscious and soft throughout the harsh winter months. The Wonder Perfect 4D Mascara will turn your lashes into Hollywood glamour with its endless curling, volumizing and lengthening abilities. The Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch Primer will smoothen out your skin before every makeup application, ensuring that your base will last throughout the day. Lastly, the SOS Primer will brighten up your skin and give you a glow that will brighten up the dark, wintry days. Buy here.

Eau Extraordinaire Holiday Set (RRP €46)

A fragrance not to be missed! Eau Extraordinaire’s floral and fruity scent is the ideal scent to carry yourself or a loved one into the springtime. It is also formulated with essential oils to give your skin a gorgeous treatment throughout the day. Along with the 100ml fragrance, there is a stunning Exfoliating Body Scrub to smoothen out rough skin, and the Moisture-Rich Body Lotion will cure even the driest of skin. Best of all, this trio of products come delivered in an adorable festive red pouch, made from sustainable materials. Gift set available to purchase here.

Double Serum Eye Holiday Set (RRP €64)

Double Serum fans, listen up! Clarins has curated a wonderful three-piece set to give your eyes the luxury treatment they deserve. The mini Double Serum Eye aims to make your eyes as youthful as possible, by reducing the appearances of wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles. The Total Cleansing Oil, fused with lemon balm extracts, flawlessly removes your makeup, including waterproof mascara and those tough-to-budge products. The mini Supra Lift & Curl Mascara defines and lifts lashes to ensure their maximum volume. Plus, you can carry these products around in the included gorgeous red pouch! Available to buy here.

Multi-Active Holiday Set (RRP €59)

Designed for those in their thirties, this gift set aims to sort out all of your skincare needs! The Multi-Active Day Cream is suitable for all skin types and guarantees to prep your face up for the day. Clarins’ Micellar Water cleanses your skin beautifully whilst also allowing you to take your makeup off with ease. To round off your skincare routine, the Multi-Active Night Cream hydrates your skin just before bed and aims to preserve your skin’s youthful radiance. Top this set off with Clarins’ festive pouch, and you’re good to go! Available to buy here.

Moisture Rich Body Holiday Set (RRP €42)

Give your skin the gift of moisture this Christmas with this adorable set! This trio of products will ensure that your skin will never not be moisturised to its fullest. The Body Lotion will hydrate even the driest of skin with its intense, moisturising formula. The Exfoliating Body Scrub is the perfect product to smooth and soften your skin throughout the winter months. To cap it all off, the Hand and Nail Treatment Cream will ensure that your hands will remain silky soft, as well as having properties to strengthen your nails. The set also includes Clarins’ cute red pouch. Available to purchase here.

MyClarins Essentials Holiday Set (RRP €27)

Those with younger skin, this is for you! Designed as a day and night skincare routine, it includes three products that will revitalise your skin and give your skin endless glow. The RE-BOOST Refreshing Moisturising Cream, curated with fruits and plants, balances out skin to retain moisture. The Purifying Cleansing Gel foams up to cleanse and purify your skin in one simple sweep. Last but not least, the RE-CHARGE Relaxing Night Mask will re-hydrate your skin overnight, ensuring that you will wake up feeling fresh and re-charged. Available to buy here.