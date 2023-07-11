bBold’s NEW Instant Airbrush Body Make-Up goes viral on TikTok

Be it embracing the warm weather at home or strolling on the Spanish Costa, it's time to get those pins out and glow like the sun-kissed goddess you are, and bBold has the perfect game-changing, water- resistant new release to help you achieve a flawless faux glow in seconds – introducing Instant Airbrush Body Make-Up.

An instant success, bBold’s NEW Instant Airbrush Body Make-Up (RRP €14.95 / £12.95) is available in both Medium and Dark hues and has already gone viral on TikTok, reaching over 3.5million combined views as well as flying off the shelves and selling out within a mere week of launch, with one bottle selling every 60 seconds!. However, don’t fret limited quantities are available online, as well as stocked on the shelves of pharmacies and retailers countrywide.

The lightweight, full-coverage, water-resistant spray is the perfect companion for sun-soaked days ahead. A quick spritz of Instant Airbrush Body Make-Up gives you that flawless, photo-ready look in the blink of an eye! Say adios to uneven skin tone, blemishes, veins and pigmentation and hello to a perfect, sun-kissed glow that lasts for up to 24 hours. Whether it's a last minute night out on the town or a mid-festival tan emergency, Instant Airbrush Body Make-Up has you covered!

Vegan and proudly PETA approved, Instant Airbrush Body Make-Up is Siloxane Free, Water Resistant and infused with a fruity Raspberry scent, putting you into a sunny frame of mind from the very first spritz.

For a flawless Instant Airbrush Body Make-Up application:

Start with a shimmy and a shake! Shake your chosen shade of Instant Airbrush Body Make-Up well before application to ensure the best results.

Ready for the magic? Spray your Instant Airbrush Body Make-Up onto your bBold Smooth Applicator Glove and apply to the skin in circular motions.

Turn the spotlight on those show-stopping areas – Instant Airbrush Body Make-Up is perfect for your legs, chest, and shoulders for extra coverage and an added hint of glamour.

Pause for a quick 60 seconds – let your product dry on the skin for a minute, the perfect time to take in your handiwork – then you're all set to get dressed up and make the world your runway. Glow get 'em, gorgeous!

When it’s time to say ta-ta to your flawless glow – simply wash away with soap and water. It’s that easy!

bBold’s new Instant Airbrush Body Make-Up, available in Medium and Dark Shades (RRP €14.95 / £12.95) is available in stockists nationwide as well as on www.b-bold.co.uk and www.b-bold.ie