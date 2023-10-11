bBold launch new 7-Piece Tanning Kit – available exclusively in Boots

'Tis the season for festive cheer, gift-giving galore and spending precious moments celebrating with our nearest and dearest, and of course many a glamorous evening ahead.

As the holiday spirit takes hold, so does the desire for a flawless, party-ready glow. Look no further than the NEW "What Dreams Are Made Of…" Ultimate 7-Piece Tanning Kit from beloved TikTok viral Irish tanning brand bBold, available exclusively at Boots stores across Ireland this holiday season.

A must-have for all of your festive tanning needs, bBold’s new "What Dreams Are Made Of…" Ultimate 7-piece Tanning Kit, features an array of the brand’s best-selling products for every step of your routine, along with a brand-new limited-edition essential that will leave you looking and feeling radiant.

Featuring 7 full-sized products, from the revolutionary Smart Mousse, TikTok Viral Instant Airbrush Body Make-Up, NEW & Exclusive Sunless Serum Face Tan, Maintain It Moisturiser, So Over It! Exfoliating Scrub, Tan Applicator Glove and the all-important Exfoliating Mitt, "What Dreams Are Made Of…" has you covered whether you're prepping, applying or in need of those last-minute touch-ups.

"What Dreams Are Made Of…" 7-piece Tanning Kit includes:

Sunless Serum Face Tan (50ml) (Set Exclusive and Limited Edition):

A limited-edition, set exclusive – bBold’s Sunless Serum Face Tan is an essential addition to your routine. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, Goji Berry, and Vitamin E, Sunless Serum Face Tan’s fragrance-free formula is designed to hydrate and plump the skin, leaving you with a naturally radiant complexion. The buildable, easy-to-apply formula allows you to control the depth of your facial tan while offering intense hydration and a streak-free finish thanks to the subtle guide colour.

Instant Airbrush Body Make-up – Shade Dark (75ml)

The TikTok Viral, sell-out Instant Airbrush Body Makeup offers a lightweight, full-coverage and water-resistant golden glow in seconds. A must-have for last-minute plans or tanning touch-ups, the Raspberry scented Instant Airbrush Body Make-up is your go-to solution for evening skin tone while concealing blemishes, veins, and imperfections, giving you that flawless, photo-ready finish in the blink of an eye, and lasts for up to 24 hours.

Smart Mousse (175ml)

A unique, fully customisable formula, Smart Mousse allows for a fuss-free tan each and every time, developing AFTER you shower. Thanks to the unique Colour Control technology, simply apply Smart Mousse and wait 1,2 or 3 hours depending on your desired hue. The longer you wait – the deeper the tan, then shower, moisturise, and wait for your golden glow to develop.

Maintain It Moisturiser (200ml)

Keep skin happy and healthy with Maintain It Moisturiser. Formulated to deeply nourish and hydrate the skin and suitable to use throughout the tanning process and beyond, ensuring you stay hydrated and achieve a flawless faux glow!

So Over It! Exfoliating Scrub (200ml)

Achieve supple soft skin, and the perfect pre-tan canvas, with So Over It! Scrub, the ultimate gentle exfoliator. Enriched with moisturising, skin-loving ingredients alongside Almond Shell to gently buff away old tan and skin cells, leaving you silky smooth and ready for a fresh layer of your favourite bBold glow.

Exfoliating Mitt

Remove old tan and dead skin cells in seconds, and using only water, with the Exfoliating Mitt, instantly leaving you with a soft, supple base ready for your next application.

Tan Applicator Glove

Achieve a flawless, streak-free application every time with the double-sided microfiber Tan Applicator Glove.

Special offer!

bBold’s "What Dreams Are Made Of…" Ultimate 7 Piece Tanning Kit is available in Boots stores across Ireland and online. For a limited time online, "What Dreams Are Made Of…" is better than half price in Boots stores and online, available for only €39.99, (full price value €85).

www.b-bold.co.uk | www.b-bold.ie