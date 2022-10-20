bBold launch bumper 7 piece Tanning Gift Set available only at Boots

'Tis the season for festive cheer, and with that comes many a celebration ahead with our nearest and dearest. From gift giving a plenty to many obligatory glam nights out in our very near future, what better way to celebrate Christmas than with a seamless, glistening golden glow!

It’s time to Bare Your Bold and let the good times roll with the "must-have" Christmas gift set from Ireland’s favourite viral tanning brand, bBold.

Be it for the tan lover in your life, or a well-deserved gift for yourself, prep and perfect your glistening, golden glow with bBold’s Bare Your Bold Christmas Gift Set, exclusive to Boots Stores across Ireland and Northern Ireland, as one of their coveted Local Irish Gifts.

Featuring 7 full-sized products, Bare Your Bold has everything one needs to achieve a flawless tan throughout the festive season and beyond! From the TikTok viral Super Mousse Tan, sell-out Mist & Glow Face Mist, Smart Mousse, Hello Glow Gradual Tan, Maintain It Moisturiser, Smooth Applicator Tanning Glove and the all-important Exfoliating Mitt.

Bare Your Bold is better than half price for a limited time only in Boots stores and online, available for only €39.99 / £39.99, (full price value €85 / £85).

Bare Your Bold Christmas Gift Set features:

Super Mousse – in shade Dark

With one bottle selling every minute, the TikTok viral Super Mousse has taken the internet by storm. The vegan & cruelty-free formula is enriched with Aloe Vera, Vitamin E and Pentavitin®, leaving you with a naturally radiant and hydrating faux glow.

Mist & Glow Face Mist

A lightweight, refreshing tanning mist, Mist & Glow is infused with Vitamin E and is non-comedogenic, meaning you will achieve a buildable golden tan without the risk of clogging pores, leaving your skin happy, healthy and glowing.

Smart Mousse

A unique, fully customisable tanning formula, Smart Mousse allows for a fuss-free tan every time, developing AFTER you shower. Thanks to the unique Colour Control technology, simply apply Smart Mousse and wait 1,2 or 3 hours depending on your desired hue. The longer you wait – the deeper the tan, then shower, moisturise, and wait for your golden glow to Develop.

Hello Glow Gradual Tan

Enriched with Shea Butter, Cocoa Seed and Vitamin C, Hello Glow Gradual Tan is a deeply nourishing, lightweight and fast-absorbing formula, ensuring your skin stays hydrated while delivering a gorgeous golden tan.

Maintain It Moisturiser

Keep skin happy and healthy with Maintain It Moisturiser. Formulated to deeply nourish and hydrate the skin and suitable to use throughout the tanning process and beyond, ensuring you stay hydrated and achieve a flawless faux glow!

Smooth Applicator Glove

Achieve a flawless, streak-free application every time with the double-sided microfiber Smooth Applicator Glove.

Exfoliating Mitt

Remove old tan and dead skin cells in seconds with the Exfoliating Mitt, instantly leaving you with a soft, supple base ready for your next application.

bBold’s Bare Your Bold And Let The Good Times Roll Christmas Gift Set, RRP €85/£85, is available online and in selected Boots stores across the country as one of this year’s coveted Local Irish Gifts.