bBold becomes a viral TikTok sensation as their new hydra range attracts millions

Irish-born and bred tanning brand bBold has once again become a viral TikTok sensation, reaching 1.6 Million Views and 30k + likes in only a few short weeks, with the number still climbing daily.

The brand’s latest viral TikTok shows the incredible Before & After results using the newly launched Hydra Boost Serum Tan in shade Dark, available exclusively in Penney’s & Primark stores across Ireland, Northern Ireland and the UK. In the video, one leg is visibly bronzed while the other is free from tan – showcasing the true power of the deeply hued Hydra Boost Serum.

In reply to a comment simply stating “My mouth dropped.” – bBold’s video plays to the viral "I think you should treat yourself" sound, with the results no doubt tempting those who dare to go a little darker this season.

bBold Tan – The Perfect Hand Tan Routine TikTok.

Posted – 06.04.22 – 2.6m views



The Hydra Boost Serum TikTok is not the first, or even second, viral video for this much-loved Irish brand to attract global attention.

At the beginning of 2022, bBold experienced their first taste of viral TikTok success with a video showcasing the full body tan results from their Super Mousse Tan, with before, during and after visuals showcased – with no edits or filters used to ensure a true representation of the tan. The viral before and after reached 1.2 Million viewers and attracted 59k+ likes, and growing.

However, the biggest video to date for the Irish-owned brand was posted earlier this year with the “Perfect Hand Tan Routine”.

Appealing to all tan lovers who have fallen fowl to the oh-so-easy mistake of ‘Orange Hands’ – bBold’s quick and easy step-by-step showed their super simple approach for perfectly tanned hands, reaching 2.5 Million views, 212.4k + likes and 18.5k saves, with the numbers continuously growing.

bBold Tan – Hydra Boost Dark Results TikTok using Hydra Serum in Dark.

Posted – 27.09.22 – 1.6m views



bBold shared their expert tips for fuss-free hand tanning in 3 easy steps:

First apply moisturiser prior to tanning if you have dry hands.

Using a Body Buffer Brush, apply minimal product to hands in circular motions

Claw your hands to ensure you don’t get white knuckles.

Added top tip – your hands do not need to develop for the same length of time as your body tan, something many of us are unaware of, with only 2 hours needed for the perfect glow.

When speaking about their viral success, bBold’s Marketing Manager, Lauren Hyndman said: “Our viral success on TikTok has seen online sales increase by over 3000%, with widespread global demand happening almost overnight. We’ve receive comments daily asking where the products can be purchased from followers in Chile, South Africa, Australia just to name a few! Due to the increase in demand we’ve recently expanded our online store to cover Europe, which has been a huge success. It’s an incredibly exciting time for our brand as we continue to grow both online and offline."

bBold Tan – Full Body Spray Tan TikTok using Super Mousse.

Posted – 22.01.22 – 1.2m views



Recently celebrating a milestone 10 years in business, bBold have become synonymous with Vegan, Cruelty-Free, Peta Approved formulas, developed using skin-loving ingredients, amassing an incredible client base over the last decade.

Established in Draperstown, Co Derry in 2012, bBold is nothing short of a true Irish success story. The award-winning brand has not only sold over 3 Million bottles of tan since 2012, with their newly launched Super Mousse selling 1 bottle every minute. Their viral success on TikTok has catapulted the brand onto a global stage, with worldwide interest in their range of tanning products and accessories. bBold is currently stocked in over 1,500 outlets nationwide, including Primark, Boots, Gordons Chemists, Allcare Pharmacy and Lloyds Pharmacy among many more.

A favoured brand for tan lovers far and wide including Miss Northern Ireland 2022 Daria Gapska, TV favourite Lauren Pope and Ireland’s own Keilidh Cashell, Shauna Lindsay and Ashley Kehoe, who are only a few of the well-known faces showing the bBold love over the years.

The bBold tanning range consists of over 20 products and counting, all developed using clean, vegan, cruelty-free and skin-loving ingredients, from Aloe Vera and Vitamin E to Pentavitin®, Shea Butter and Avocado Oil to name but a few. bBold also offers a range of tanning heroes suitable for sensitive and eczema-prone skin. The dermatologically tested Super Serum in particular has fast become a cult product of late, even earning a finalist nomination at the ASOS Beauty Awards in London.

bBold’s vast range of products are available in stockists nationwide as well as on www.b-bold.co.uk and www.b-bold.ie