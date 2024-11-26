BBC unveils first look image for Outnumbered Christmas special

Outnumbered will be back this Christmas!

In May of this year, the BBC announced that beloved family sitcom Outnumbered will be returning to our screens this Christmas for a brand-new episode.

The comedy series initially ran on the BBC from 2007 and 2014 for a total of five series. It last aired on the broadcaster in 2016, when the cast reunited for a new festive special.

Now, eight years after their last appearance, the Brockman family have joined together once again for a very special Christmas episode!

Last night, the BBC unveiled their programming schedule for the upcoming Christmas season, during which they chose to release a first look image at Outnumbered’s return, as well as some details about the plot.

The photo sees Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner reprising their roles as parents Pete and Sue, as they pose in the kitchen with their three grown-up children – Jake (Tyger Drew-Honey), Ben (Daniel Roche) and Karen (Ramona Marquez).

Credit: BBC/Hat Trick Productions/Adam Lawrence

The episode – which will be 40 minutes long – will reunite viewers with Pete and Sue Brockman, as they try to “grapple with the challenges of parenting kids who are now adults, with their own lives to lead.”

The BBC’s official synopsis continues: “In a moment of adversity, Sue and Pete gather all their offspring (including one grandchild) to try and celebrate a traditional family Christmas. But fate, neighbours, hyenas and bus replacement services get in their way.”

Credit: Daniel Loveday/Comic Relief

Speaking about the upcoming festive special, actor Hugh Dennis expressed his delight at returning to the world of the Brockmans, as he stated: “I can’t wait for the Brockmans to be back together again. Pete and Sue have downsized, the children are no longer children, but I’m sure family life will prove to be just as chaotic as ever.”

Co-star Claire Skinner agreed, as she added: “Working on this wonderful BBC comedy doesn’t feel like work and is one of the greatest joys for us all.”

Although a premiere date and time has yet to be announced, it is expected that the BBC will air the Outnumbered festive special during this upcoming Christmas week.