BBC unveils first look at new romantic drama starring Aimee Lou Wood

The BBC have shared a first look at an upcoming romantic-drama!

The new series, titled Film Club, is the screenwriting debut from Sex Education actress Aimee Lou Wood and House of the Dragon’s Ralph Davis.

The series stars BAFTA winner Aimee and Kaos actor Nabhaan Rizwaan as best friends Evie and Noa, who are trying to ignore the complicated feelings they have for each other as they gather for a film night each week.

After filming recently wrapped in Manchester, viewers have now been given a first glimpse into Film Club!

Earlier today, the BBC took to social media to release several first-look images from Film Club, showcasing Aimee and Nabhaan in their leading roles as Evie and Noa.

Rounding out the cast will be Doctor Foster’s Suranne Jones as Evie’s mum Suz, Three Girls’ Liv Hill as Evie’s sister Izzie, and co-creator Ralph Davis as Film Club’s newest member, Dominic.

Credit: BBC / Ben Blackall

The BBC’s logline for Film Club reads: “It’s Friday night. 7pm. Film Club Week 198. Evie hasn’t left the house in six months after a ‘wobble’, and tonight, things are different. Noa’s got big news. A dream job is taking him across the other side of the country, which means that all of this is ending. That reality is hitting. That they’re going to be forced to consider for the first time they might be more than just friends. Neither of them are the best when it comes to emotions but this time those emotions might be impossible to ignore…”

Credit: BBC / Ben Blackall

They continue: “As if life weren’t challenging enough already, Evie is going to be navigating this amongst the eccentricity of her family home – living with her fiercely loving single mum Suz, sister Izzie, and handsome boyfriend/sometime man of the house Josh. Film Club is a witty and emotional show about love and family, about whether we should follow our hearts or heads, and being in love with a friend.”

All six episodes of Film Club will debut on BBC Three later this year.