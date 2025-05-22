BBC unveils cast for Pride & Prejudice spin-off The Other Bennet Sister

We finally know who will be taking on the role of Mary Bennet in The Other Bennet Sister!

In October of last year, the BBC announced that they had commissioned a 10-part TV adaptation of the Janice Hadlow book, The Other Bennet Sister.

The tale – which serves as a spin-off to the classic Jane Austen novel, Pride & Prejudice – focuses on the life of Mary Bennet, as she deals with living in her other sisters’ shadows.

Now, ahead of its release, the BBC have revealed that they have finally cast an actress to play their leading Bennet sister.

Earlier today, the broadcaster took to social media to announce that Call The Midwife, Bridgerton and Paddington In Peru star Ella Bruccoleri will be taking on the role of Mary.

In an official statement, Ella gushed: “As someone who has always related more to Mary than Lizzy – something that was confirmed even more by reading Janice Hadlow’s brilliant novel – I feel incredibly lucky to be spending these next few months exploring her world in depth, as envisioned by these incredible women.”

The 35-year-old continued: “Sarah Quintrell’s scripts are packed full of beautiful idiosyncratic detail, empathy, humour and such warmth… revealing that beneath Mary's awkwardness and formality, lies a woman longing for purpose and connection.”

The BBC’s official logline for The Other Bennet Sister teases that the series will follow Mary “as she steps out of her sisters’ shadows in search of her own identity and purpose – finding herself in the middle of an epic love story along the way.”

They add: “Her journey will see her leave her family home in Meryton for the soirees of Regency London and the peaks and vales of the Lake District, all in search of independence, self-love and reinvention.”

Other cast members for The Other Bennet Sister have not yet been confirmed, and a release date for the highly-anticipated series has yet to be determined.