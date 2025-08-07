BBC reveals release date for Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home documentary

A documentary following the final days of Ozzy Osbourne has secured a release date.

On July 22, the Osbourne family confirmed that heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne had passed away at the age of 76. Ozzy is survived by his wife, former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne, and his five children – Jessica, Louis, Aimee, Kelly and Jack.

His death occurred just two weeks after his final public appearance, as he performed on stage in Birmingham with his band, Black Sabbath.

The BBC originally commissioned a reality series with the Osbourne family in 2022. Titled Home to Roost, it was initially intended to follow Sharon, Ozzy and their loved ones as they moved back home to the UK.

Now, as a result of his declining health and recent passing, the BBC has transformed the footage into a one-hour documentary film, titled Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home.

Earlier today, the broadcaster confirmed that the film will premiere on August 18, and also gave fans an insight into what they can expect to see.

The BBC’s synopsis reads: “Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home is the moving and inspirational account of the last chapter of Ozzy’s life, told through unique and intimate access to the whole Osbourne family, including Sharon, Jack and Kelly.”

It continues: “Filmed over three years, it captures the extraordinary roller-coaster of their lives as Sharon and Ozzy attempt to complete their long-held dream of moving back to the UK, Ozzy heroically battles to get fit enough to perform, and the family deal with the dramatic consequences of his ill-health.”

Credit: Ruaridh Connellan/Expectation/BBC

It adds: “The film is full of love, laughter and tears and the kind of unforgettable family moments that we’ve come to expect from the Osbournes. It’s a remarkably candid and uplifting tribute to one of the world’s true icons, and documents the first family of rock as they are forced to accept, that, as Kelly says in the film, ‘Iron man wasn’t really made of iron.’”

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home will air on August 18 on BBC One at 9pm.