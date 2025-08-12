BBC reveals EastEnders star as fifth celebrity to join Strictly cast

Another celebrity has joined the Strictly Come Dancing lineup!

Yesterday (August 11), the BBC began to unveil the new group of star-studded celebrities who will be taking part in this year’s series of Strictly.

As of yesterday evening, four names had been added to the lineup, and now the Strictly team have announced the fifth celebrity who will be joining the ballroom!

Earlier today, the BBC took to social media to confirm that actress Balvinder Sopal, best known for her role as Suki Panesar-Unwin in EastEnders, has joined the cast.

“Our #Strictly 2025 storyline is about to get even more gripping! @bbceastenders Balvinder Sopal is joining our line-up,” they gushed in their caption.

In a statement, Balvinder detailed: “Working on EastEnders and being a part of Strictly Come Dancing is the stuff that dreams are made of. I’m far too excited to put into words how I feel but I’m incredibly excited at the prospect of dancing across the ballroom!”

Following the exciting news, many Strictly fans have since been taking to Instagram to share their reactions.

“I reckon she will do really well in the ballroom dances,” one viewer predicted.

“She is going to be amazing!! Hope she is paired with Vito!” another wished, referring to 2023’s professional winner Vito Coppola.

“Bloody love this woman on EastEnders, welcome to Strictly!! Can’t wait to see you on the dance floor,” a third fan commented.

Balvinder is the latest name to join this year’s series of Strictly. Yesterday, Olympian and Gladiator star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, otherwise known as Nitro, became the first celebrity to be officially announced as part of the cast.

Credit: BBC

Then, during last night’s edition of The One Show, three more stars were unveiled as contestants – former Love Island winner Dani Dyer, Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston, and retired footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

The remainder of this year’s Strictly cast is expected to be revealed throughout the rest of this week.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One this September, with an official launch date yet to be confirmed.