BBC releases first trailer for Tommy Fury’s new docuseries

We finally have a first look at Tommy Fury’s documentary series!

In February of this year, the boxer and former Love Island finalist announced that he was producing his own docuseries with the BBC, titled Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury.

The series will be arriving amid Molly-Mae Hague’s successful Prime Video docuseries, Molly-Mae: Behind It All, which was initially commissioned before her shocking split from Tommy last August. The pair, who share their two-year-old daughter Bambi together, have since rekindled their romance.

Now, leading on from the news that Molly-Mae’s docuseries will be returning for a second season, fans have been given a first look at Tommy’s own reality series.

Earlier today, the producers at the BBC took to social media to release the first teaser trailer, which can be viewed below.

Amid brief clips of Molly-Mae, Bambi and a photo of Tommy after his hand surgery in January 2024, the 26-year-old can be heard saying: “I went through the worst year of my life because I couldn’t box. In this big house that I bought, I found myself just sat alone.”

“I just want to show Bambi and Molly I’m back,” Tommy admits further, adding: “I need to get back to me. That’s the big thing about being a Fury. We’ll fight until our last breath.”

On February 27, Tommy announced that he was partnering with the BBC to create his own reality docuseries.

According to the broadcaster, the documentary will give viewers an “access all-areas” glimpse into the father-of-one, with Tommy “letting cameras in like never before…”.

They added that the series will follow Tommy “as he fights to get his life back on track, the only way a Fury knows how.”

Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer later this summer, with an air date yet to be determined..