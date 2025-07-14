BBC releases first look at A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder season two

We finally have a first look at A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder season two!

Last summer, the BBC released the first season of A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder, adapted from the bestselling YA book series of the same name by Holly Jackson.

Now, ahead of the release of season two, the BBC has treated fans to a first glimpse at its return, as well as the announcement of several new cast members!

Earlier today, the broadcaster took to social media to release some photos from season two, along with the casting confirmations.

KAOS star Misia Butler will be taking on the role of Stanley Forbes, who has been described as “a figure on the fringes of the investigation, with connections that may run deeper than they seem.”

Tell Me Everything’s Eden Hambelton-Davies will play Jamie Reynolds, Connor’s brother who suddenly disappears, while Noughts And Crosses’s Jack Rowan will be starring as Charlie Green, Pip’s new neighbour.

The new characters will be joining returning cast members Emma Myers as protagonist Pip Fitz-Amobi, Zain Iqbal as Ravi, Henry Ashton as Max, Asha Banks as Cara, Yali Topol Margalith as Lauren, and Jude Morgan-Collie as Connor.

Credit: BBC

The official logline for season two reads: “After solving the Andie Bell case Pip’s world has been transformed by her actions, and not always for the better. Pip is determined to fix the fallout – and stay away from any more investigations. But as Max Hastings’ trial approaches, Connor’s brother Jamie suddenly disappears and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him.”

It continues: “This new mystery will take Pip to unexpected places as she struggles with the idea of justice, straying even further from the 'good girl' she once was.”

Following the exciting updates, many fans of the thrilling series have since been expressing their thoughts so far.

Credit: BBC

“Perfect casting,” one viewer praised on Instagram.

“Crying I’m so excited,” another gushed.

A release date for A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder season two has yet to be revealed.