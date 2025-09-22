BBC releases dramatic official trailer for The Celebrity Traitors

We finally have a full-length trailer for The Celebrity Traitors!

In August of last year, fans of the hit murder-mystery reality show were informed that a celebrity version of The Traitors had been commissioned by the BBC.

The show follows a group of celebrities divided into ‘Faithfuls’ and ‘Traitors’. It is the Faithful’s job to seek out the Traitors’ identities and banish them from the Scottish castle. However, they must also try to avoid being ‘murdered’ by Traitors.

On Saturday (September 20), the broadcaster confirmed that the first series of The Celebrity Traitors will debut on October 8.

Now, ahead of its premiere next month, fans have finally been treated to its official trailer!

Earlier today, the team behind the BBC took to social media to publish the full-length trailer for The Celebrity Traitors, which can be viewed below.

Taking part in the series will be comedian Alan Carr, singer Cat Burns, The Thursday Murder Club star Celia Imrie, singer Charlotte Church, sports broadcaster Clare Balding and historian David Olusoga.

Joining them will be retired rugby player Joe Marler, comedian Joe Wilkinson, presenter Jonathan Ross, broadcaster Kate Garraway, comedian Lucy Beaumont, Line of Duty star Mark Bonnar and Ted Lasso actor Nick Mohammed.

Rounding out the cast will be content creator Niko Omilana, singer Paloma Faith, The Midnight Club actress Ruth Codd, writer and presenter Stephen Fry, EastEnders star Tameka Empson and retired Olympic diver Tom Daley.

The trailer showcases presenter Claudia Winkleman greeting the players at The Traitors’ iconic Scottish Highlands castle, as she retorts: “Out in the real world, you’re very important and successful. But here, there is no special treatment.”

The trailer then goes on to reveal the contestants’ honest thoughts about competing.

“I want to win, I’m not going to lie,” Tameka Empson states in one clip, before Lucy Beaumont adds: “This is life or death, isn’t it?”

Many fans of The Traitors have since been reacting to the trailer’s release, with one commenting on Instagram: “Cannot wait!! So exciting!!”

“That might be the greatest trailer EVER,” another praised.

The Celebrity Traitors will launch on BBC One on October 8.