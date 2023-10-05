BBC radio star announced as tenth Dancing on Ice contestant

The tenth celebrity that will be taking to the ice in the upcoming season of Dancing on Ice has been revealed.

Last week, the skating competition started announcing the names of the stars that will be taking part in the show and now the tenth famous face has been added to the line-up.

BBC radio listeners will be glad to see Adele Roberts grabbing her skates and giving it her all on the ice.

After revealing that she will be taking part in the 2024 Dancing on Ice season, Adele opened up about her cancer battle.

The radio presenter went public with her bowel cancer diagnosis back in 2021 and in June of last year, Adele announced she was cancer-free.

Speaking to her 224K Instagram followers about joining the Dancing on Ice line-up, the 44-year-old shared details about being the first celebrity with a stoma to take part.

Posting a photo of herself holding up her ice skates alongside her partner Kate Holderness to social media, Adele wrote, “One last time. Ready to take my little baby Audrey on her last big adventure”.

“I am absolutely buzzing to be taking part in the next series of @dancingonice. What a dream?! I think I’m also the first ever ostomate to take part in the show. What an incredible honour?!”.

“To everyone who’s dealing with cancer and their families, to everyone who’s helped me through bowel cancer, to all of the ostomate community who have been so welcoming and kind to me. This is for you”.

Roberts continued, “Thank you to @lorrainekellysmith for allowing me to be on your show this morning to do my reveal. I couldn’t think of a better or more meaningful place. You and your team, are amazing. I’m sure you have saved countless lives thanks to the important work you do raising awareness of bowel cancer”.

“I’m also so thankful to you for sharing your platform to celebrate and uplift ostomates. I really think you’ve helped break down barriers and lessen the stigma”.

“To everyone who has a stoma, I’m not ashamed to have one, I’m ashamed I didn’t know what one was, before I got one… and I will do everything I can to help change perception”.

Adele closed off by adding, “I’m so lucky to have a second chance at life. This is going to be the biggest celebration for me and my family. And my Katie! Whatever happens, knowing I’m still here and have this opportunity is winning. Now let’s hope Audrey can skate! Haha”.

Many fans of the reality TV star headed to the comments of the post to congratulate her for taking part in the show and to commend her for raising bowel cancer and stoma awareness.