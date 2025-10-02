BBC & Netflix confirm Peaky Blinders will return with sequel series

Peaky Blinders will be returning to television!

The show – which follows a Birmingham gangster family in the early 1900s – originally concluded its six series run in April 2022.

Then, in June of last year, Netflix and the BBC announced that they were producing a Peaky Blinders film, which will see Oscar winner Cillian Murphy return as Tommy Shelby with several new cast members, including Barry Keoghan and Rebecca Ferguson.

Now, ahead of the movie’s premiere, the BBC and Netflix have announced that they are teaming up again to produce a sequel TV series.

Earlier today, Peaky Blinders writer and creator Steven Knight announced that the hit franchise will be returning to the small screen, and that a sequel has been commissioned for two series.

The official logline for the upcoming sequel states that it will be set two decades after the events of the original Peaky Blinders series, and that it will be “telling the story of a new generation of Shelbys.”

It reads: “Britain, 1953. After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel. In a new era of Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders, the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions.”

It continues: “This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger: with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart.”

The cast of the new Peaky Blinders series has yet to be confirmed. While it is not yet known if leading man Cillian Murphy will be reprising his role as Tommy Shelby, it has been revealed that he will be involved in the series as an executive producer.

Following the exciting news, many Peaky Blinders fans have been taking to social media to share their reactions.

“I’m so excited for this. I’m wishing my life away!” one viewer exclaimed on Instagram.

“We are waiting for you Mr. Shelby,” another hoped.

“A NEW SERIES WHAT,” a third fan commented.

A release date for the Peaky Blinders sequel series and Peaky Blinders film have both yet to be announced.