BBC finally announces release date for The Celebrity Traitors

We finally know when The Celebrity Traitors will be airing!

In August of last year, fans of the hit murder-mystery reality show were informed that a celebrity version of The Traitors had been commissioned by the BBC.

Then, following the end of filming in Scotland in May of this year, the broadcaster released the names of the 19 famous faces who will be taking part.

Now, the BBC has delighted fans of The Traitors by confirming when the first-ever UK celebrity version of the hit show will be airing.

Earlier today, during their panel at the Edinburgh TV Festival, the BBC announced that The Celebrity Traitors is set to premiere this October, with a more exact date to be determined.

Claudia Winkleman will be returning to host the series, which sees the celebrities divided into ‘Faithfuls’ and ‘Traitors’. It is the Faithful’s job to seek out the Traitors’ identities and banish them from the Scottish castle. However, they must also try to avoid being ‘murdered’ by Traitors.

Credit: BBC

The two teams must then work together to complete gruelling missions, in an effort to build up a cash prize of up to £100,000. The cash will be donated to a charity of the winners’ choice.

Taking part in the first UK series of The Celebrity Traitors will be comedian Alan Carr, singer Cat Burns, Bridget Jones star Celia Imrie, singer Charlotte Church, sports broadcaster Clare Balding and historian David Olusoga.

Joining them will be retired rugby player Joe Marler, comedian Joe Wilkinson, presenter Jonathan Ross, broadcaster Kate Garraway, comedian Lucy Beaumont, Line of Duty star Mark Bonnar and Ted Lasso actor Nick Mohammed.

Rounding out the cast will be content creator Niko Omilana, singer Paloma Faith, The Midnight Club actress Ruth Codd, writer and presenter Stephen Fry, EastEnders star Tameka Empson and retired Olympic diver Tom Daley.

Speaking about the series, presenter Claudia teased: “I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie.”

The Celebrity Traitors will arrive on BBC One this October, with the fourth series of The Traitors also expected to air in January 2026.