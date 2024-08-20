BBC confirms start date for new Strictly Come Dancing series

We finally know when Strictly Come Dancing will be returning to our screens!

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the hit dancing series, which first began on the BBC in 2004.

Now, ahead of its launch next month, the broadcaster has finally confirmed when Strictly will be returning to our screens.

Ticket ballots for the first few weeks of the series are now live, and the dates confirm that the first live show will take place on Saturday, September 21.

The series, which will air on BBC One, will continue to be hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, alongside the four judges – Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, and head judge Shirley Ballas.

Last week, the producers behind Strictly finished unveiling the 15 celebrities that will be taking part in this year’s 20th anniversary series.

The lineup – which consists of nine men and six women – will include the likes of JLS singer JB Gill, retired Olympian Sam Quek, Miranda actress Sarah Hadland and DIY SOS star Nick Knowles.

This year’s Strictly cast also includes a groundbreaking signing, as comedian Chris McCausland will soon become the first-ever blind contestant to take part in the show.

Former Love Island finalist Tasha Ghouri is also making history as the second deaf contestant to take part in Strictly. She will be following in the footsteps of EastEnders alum Rose Ayling-Ellis, who won the competition in 2021.

However, Strictly’s upcoming series continues to be clouded by a widespread scandal, amid ongoing allegations of bullying behaviour by professional dancers in their training rooms.

This year’s series is the first to take place following the departure of Graziano Di Prima. The Italian dancer was fired last month after he was accused of misconduct towards his celebrity partner last year, Zara McDermott.

Giovanni Pernice has also been removed from the 2024 professional lineup, as an investigation continues into his behaviour towards his previous dance partners.