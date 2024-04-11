BBC confirms return of Tom Hiddleston’s ‘The Night Manager’

The Night Manager is back!

Eight years after it launched onto our screens, it has been officially confirmed that the hit BBC series will be returning for not just one, but two more series.

The show, which originally aired back in 2016, has been rumoured to return for quite some time, and the BBC has finally announced that filming for its second series will commence later this year.

Earlier today, the BBC announced Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as Jonathan Pine, and will also serve as an executive producer.

Meanwhile, Tom’s co-star from series one, Hugh Laurie, will also be working behind the camera as an executive producer.

Inspired by the characters in John le Carré’s best-selling novel, The Night Manager follows former British soldier Jonathan, who is now working as the night manager of a luxury hotel. His world is quickly turned upside down when he is “hired by an intelligence officer to infiltrate the inner circle of a secretive arms dealer without blowing his cover.”

Credit: BBC

Following its debut in 2016, The Night Manager earned huge acclaim with both critics and viewers alike, and sweeped multiple awards shows including the BAFTAs, Emmy Awards, and Golden Globes.

While any plot details surrounding series two are being kept tightly under wraps, the BBC confirmed that its six episodes will pick up with Jonathan Pine, eight years after the explosive finale of series one.

Speaking about the two series’ return, Tom Hiddleston gushed: “The first series of The Night Manager was one of the most creatively fulfilling projects I have ever worked on. The depth, range and complexity of Jonathan Pine was, and remains, a thrilling prospect.”

Credit: BBC

He added: “I’m so looking forward to reuniting with Simon and Stephen Cornwell, David Farr and Stephen Garrett, and to working with Georgi Banks-Davies to tell the next chapter of our story. I can’t wait.”

The upcoming seasons of The Night Manager will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and, outside of the UK, globally on Prime Video.