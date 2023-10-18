SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

BBC confirms iconic soap is getting cancelled after two decades

by

BBC have revealed an iconic soap is getting cancelled after being on air for over two decades. 

It has been announced that the hit daytime series Doctors is coming to an end for a number of reasons, including high costs of production. 

Doctors has been airing on BBC for 23 years and the show will be leaving our screens at the end of next year. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BBC Doctors (@doctorsbbc)

BBC released a statement about the cancellation, explaining, “We have taken the very difficult decision to bring daytime drama Doctors to an end after 23 years”.

“With super inflation in drama production, the cost of the programme has increased significantly, and further investment is also now required to refurbish the site where the show is made, or to relocate it to another home”.

“With a flat licence-fee, the BBC’s funding challenges mean we have to make tough choices in order to deliver greater value to audiences”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BBC Doctors (@doctorsbbc)

They continued, “We remain fully committed to the West Midlands and all of the funding for Doctors will be reinvested into new programming in the region”.

“We would like to thank all the Doctors cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 2000. We know the crucial role Doctors has played in nurturing talent, and we will work to develop new opportunities to support skills in scripted programming”.

The television company closed off by adding, “The final episode will screen in December 2024 and we are working closely with BBC Studios to give it the finale it deserves”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BBC Doctors (@doctorsbbc)

Many fans of Doctors shared their disappointment on social media, with one viewer saying, “Nooooo. I've been watching since the beginning”.

“Nooooo worse news I’ve read. So sad, hope there’s a change of heart and it stays x”, penned another commenter.

A third wrote, “Such a shame. I enjoy Doctors. Easy watching. Don't watch any other soaps”.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.