BBC confirms iconic soap is getting cancelled after two decades

BBC have revealed an iconic soap is getting cancelled after being on air for over two decades.

It has been announced that the hit daytime series Doctors is coming to an end for a number of reasons, including high costs of production.

Doctors has been airing on BBC for 23 years and the show will be leaving our screens at the end of next year.

BBC released a statement about the cancellation, explaining, “We have taken the very difficult decision to bring daytime drama Doctors to an end after 23 years”.

“With super inflation in drama production, the cost of the programme has increased significantly, and further investment is also now required to refurbish the site where the show is made, or to relocate it to another home”.

“With a flat licence-fee, the BBC’s funding challenges mean we have to make tough choices in order to deliver greater value to audiences”.

They continued, “We remain fully committed to the West Midlands and all of the funding for Doctors will be reinvested into new programming in the region”.

“We would like to thank all the Doctors cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 2000. We know the crucial role Doctors has played in nurturing talent, and we will work to develop new opportunities to support skills in scripted programming”.

The television company closed off by adding, “The final episode will screen in December 2024 and we are working closely with BBC Studios to give it the finale it deserves”.

Many fans of Doctors shared their disappointment on social media, with one viewer saying, “Nooooo. I've been watching since the beginning”.

“Nooooo worse news I’ve read. So sad, hope there’s a change of heart and it stays x”, penned another commenter.

A third wrote, “Such a shame. I enjoy Doctors. Easy watching. Don't watch any other soaps”.