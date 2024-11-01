BBC confirms huge news for Call the Midwife Christmas Special

The BBC have shared huge news about the upcoming Call the Midwife Christmas Special.

With the festive season fast approaching, fans of the BBC drama can look forward to the Christmas episode of the hit series on December 25.

To share even more festive cheer, it has been confirmed that this year’s Special will be in two-parts, meaning viewers have even more Call the Midwife to look forward to.

Sharing the news on social media, the Call the Midwife team shared a sneak peek at the episode and wrote, “NEWS!! It's a double helping of Christmas Cheer! Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2024 is a TWO-PARTER!! We are THRILLED to reveal to you that this year's Call the Midwife Christmas Special will, for the first time ever, be a two-part festive story!”.

“The BBC and Neal Street Productions have just announced that Call the Midwife will celebrate Christmas with a two-part special coming to BBC iPlayer and BBC One over the festive period!”.

“Call the Midwife has traditionally treated fans to a 90-minute Christmas Special – but this year’s festive trip to Poplar will consist of two 60-minute episodes, complete with a Christmas cliffhanger!”.

They went on to share details of the storyline for the Christmas Special by stating, “The funfair comes to Poplar, adding a burst of colour and excitement to the frosty landscape – but Hong Kong Flu threatens to ruin the festivities…”.

“As Poplar prepares for a carol concert, the neighbourhood is gripped by the news of an escaped prisoner. Fears grow that he may be in the local area… The Turner children get caught up in the fever surrounding the latest Blue Peter Christmas appeal, but it's Patrick who ends up with the headache…”.

“Trixie is joined by brother Geoffrey, while Miss Higgins welcomes her grandson Harry… yet the Buckles’ preparations for Reggie’s homecoming are thrown into a sudden turmoil…”.

The series creator and writer Heidi Thomas OBE also shared a statement within the caption that reads, “Who doesn’t love finding an extra, unexpected present underneath the Christmas tree? When I was asked to write a two-part Christmas special for 2024, I couldn’t resist!”.

Dame Pippa Harris, Executive Producer also revealed, “For the first time viewers can luxuriate in a two part festive treat this Christmas. Heidi has created a spellbinding special which I know will delight our loyal fans”.

They went on to confirm that the team ‘can’t wait for the double helping of Christmas joy’ and series 14, which is set to air in early 2025.