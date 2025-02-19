BBC confirms crime drama Vigil will be returning for series three

Vigil will officially be returning to our screens!

The BBC has announced that crime drama Vigil will be returning for a third series.

The BAFTA-nominated show initially premiered in August 2021, with series one being based around a murder investigation on a submarine.

Vigil then returned for its second series in December 2023, in which the plot centered around a drone killing several soldiers in Scotland.

Now, the broadcaster has confirmed that Vigil will once again be returning to our screens, with a whole new investigation to solve.

The show’s producers have revealed that Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie will be reprising their roles as the show’s two leads – on-screen couple DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre.

Credit: BBC

According to the BBC, series three will be set in “a remote Arctic research station, where a member of a covert British special forces mission has been shot dead.”

They added: “Amy and Kirsten will need to catch the killer and diffuse a potential international confrontation, driven by a land-grab for energy and resources in the changing polar climate, with both their careers and relationship on the line.”

Speaking about her return to the world of Vigil, actress Suranne Jones stated: "I can't wait to return to Vigil series three, see our brilliant team in Scotland and work with Rose again. I'm sure it will be a thrill of a ride."

Credit: BBC

Her co-star Rose Leslie agreed: "I can’t wait to get stuck into another season of Vigil, to work with the wonderful Suranne Jones again and our brilliant crew. And this time, Kirsten will get to pack her bags and join Amy on what's set to be Vigil's most high-stakes mission yet!"

The third series of Vigil will begin filming in Scotland later this year, with a release date yet to be announced.