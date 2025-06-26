BBC breaks silence on rumours Call The Midwife has been axed

The BBC has broken its silence on rumours that they have cancelled Call The Midwife.

Last night, The Sun reported that the long-running drama had been axed by the BBC after 13 years on our screens.

The initial reports came less than two months after the broadcaster had announced production on the first Call The Midwife film, as well as a prequel TV series.

Now, to ease fans’ concerns, the BBC has spoken out for the first time about the rumours that Call The Midwife could be coming to an end.

Earlier today, the team behind Call The Midwife took to social media to end the speculation.

“There have been a lot of stories flying around the UK press this morning about Call the Midwife supposedly coming to an end, which – unsurprisingly – has shocked and worried some of you. Fear not! There is SO MUCH more baby business for us to do!!” they penned.

“The BBC has been quick to respond to these rumours this morning. The BBC says: ‘The BBC would like to reassure fans that Call The Midwife will remain at the heart of the BBC for years to come. As previously announced, there are two Christmas specials, a new series, a film and prequel series, before a sixteenth series in due course. Call the Midwife isn’t going anywhere,’” the statement read.

“We hope this puts your minds at ease! Meanwhile our team continue their work on Series 15… with some thrilling overseas filming coming very soon…. ! Call the Midwife returns with a new Christmas Special, and Series 15 in 2026 xx,” the team added.

Following confirmation that Call The Midwife is staying put, many viewers of the beloved show have taken to Instagram to share their relief.

“Very glad to hear it,” one fan replied.

“Never believed the rumours for a second! I always wait for confirmation from CTM official!!!” another commented.

“The best news. Love this show, it’s like having a hot water bottle. Thank you to all cast and crew for making it so special,” a third viewer added.