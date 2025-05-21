BBC announces The Young Offenders will return for fifth series

The Young Offenders are officially coming back!

The BBC, in association with RTÉ, have announced that they have recommissioned hit comedy show The Young Offenders for a fifth series.

The show – which previously aired on our screens in June, along with last year’s Christmas special – follows the comedic misadventures of Conor (Alex Murphy) and Jock (Chris Walley).

Now, five months on from their last outing, fans have been informed that Conor and Jock will be returning to our screens for series five!

Earlier today, the BBC took to social media to release a photo of the script for The Young Offenders series five. The title page confirms that Murphy and Walley will be reprising their roles as Conor and Jock, alongside Hilary Rose as Mairéad and Shane Casey as Billy Murphy.

Also returning will be PJ Gallagher as Principal Walsh, Jennifer Barry as Siobhán, Demi Isaac as Linda, Orla Fitzgerald as Orla, and Rylee Hosford as Star.

In their official logline for series five, the producers of The Young Offenders tease that it will see “Conor reunited with Jock in Cork after both spent series four in different prisons, in different parts of the world. Now the loveable rogues are back together, there’s nothing that they can’t do, although whether they’re successful at it is a different matter.”

In a statement about the recommissioning, the creator and writer of The Young Offenders, Peter Foot, exclaimed: “All the original characters who audiences know and love since the show started are back in season five. We have the funniest, most heart-warming stories in the new season that will show Conor and Jock getting into scrapes like never before.”

He added: “We hope audiences will share our excitement to have all the gang back together, bringing more laughs, thrills and moments to remember to TV screens.”

A release date for The Young Offenders series five has yet to be determined.