BBC announces hit comedy Amandaland will return for series two

Amandaland will return!

Earlier this year, the BBC released their new comedy series Amandaland. The show serves as a spin-off to their hit series Motherland, which wrapped on the BBC in 2022 after three seasons.

Amandaland now follows Lucy Punch’s character Amanda, a single mother-of-two who struggles to find perfection as she adjusts to life in a new neighbourhood.

Credit: Motherland / BBC

The series – which also stars Joanna Lumley and features Motherland fan-favourite character Anne (played by Philippa Dunne) – has since become a major success for the BBC.

The broadcaster reported that Amandaland has averaged 6.4 million viewers to date, making it the BBC’s second biggest new comedy launch in recent years.

Now, following its huge win with viewers, the BBC and production company Merman have announced that they have re-commissioned Amandaland for a second series!

While details surrounding the plot of series two have yet to be revealed, the show’s creators have expressed their delight at the return of Amandaland.

Bad Sisters star Sharon Horgan, who is the co-founder of Merman and also helped to create Amandaland, stated: “With any new show you put out there, your main hope is to make something you love and are proud of. The extra bonus is that it's a critical hit. But to have a loyal audience of this size is just beyond your hopes and expectations.”

Credit: Amandaland / BBC

Horgan added: “The incredible cast and writers, director and production team worked so hard on this show and it's so wonderful to see that hard work pay off. Special thanks to Lucy for being the most extraordinary front woman and to the BBC for having such faith in the idea of Amandaland from the off.”

In a statement, co-writer and creator Holly Walsh also wrote: “We've been bowled over by the response to Amandaland and can't wait to get co-labbing on the next series.”

A release date for Amandaland series two has yet to be determined.